Shillong: A group of vendors staged a demonstration outside the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) office in Meghalaya.

They staged the demonstration expressing concerns over the government’s plan to relocate them from Khyndai Lad to designated vending zones.

The vendors, carrying placards and banners, demanded that their grievances be addressed, citing a lack of progress in the Town Vending Committee’s deliberations.

The SMB had issued a notice stating that eligible vendors would be relocated to three vending zones, with basic amenities, starting February 7.

However, the vendors are unhappy with the plan and have threatened to continue their demonstrations until the issue is resolved.