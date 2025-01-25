Shillong: The Ministry of Education has given the green light for the establishment of two new degree colleges in East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

According to Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, the department has already initiated the recruitment process for faculty members by issuing an advertisement.

Furthermore, the newly constructed Patharkhmah and Rongjeng degree colleges are slated to commence academic sessions this year.

In addition, the Mawphlang Commerce and Science College will begin operations from the current academic session.

This expansion is part of the state’s efforts to address the challenges faced by the education department, including a significant lack of infrastructure and educational institutions.

Despite having the highest number of schools and teachers in proportion to its population compared to other states, Meghalaya has made significant strides in transforming its educational infrastructure over the last five years.

This includes the construction of new buildings for colleges, secondary and primary schools, and professional institutions like polytechnic and ITIs.

The state has also established its own university, marking a major milestone in its educational journey.

To further strengthen the education sector, the department will issue an advertisement for the recruitment of government lower primary schoolteachers.