SHILLONG: The Meghalaya police have arrested four more persons in connection with the October 28 Shillong rally violence.

With the arrest of four more persons, the total number of people arrested in connection with the case has risen to five.

All the five people, who have been arrested thus far, were allegedly involved in vandalism and assault on passers by during the unemployment rally at Shillong in Meghalaya on October 28.

The Meghalaya police also informed that few more people, who have been identified to be involved in the incident, are on the run.

“Few others, who have been identified after scrutinising videos of the rally, have fled to evade arrest,” SP of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya Sylvester Nongtynger said.

The October 28 unemployment rally at Shillong in Meghalaya, during which the violence broke out, was organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP).

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills district administration in Meghalaya has issued a show-cause notice to the FKJGP.

The authorities are holding the leaders of the FKJGP responsible for the violence that broke out during the rally in Shillong in Meghalaya.