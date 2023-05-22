SHILLONG: One of the premier football clubs from the Northeast – Shillong Lajong FC – will participate in the I-League in the 2023-24 season.

This was confirmed by the football club from Meghalaya on Sunday (May 21).

It will be after a gap of four (4) years that Shillong Lajong will be taking part in the I-League.

Shillong Lajong FC was became the first team to be promoted to the 2023-24 I-League after the team defeated FC Bengaluru United 2-1 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya.

“After a 2-1 victory over FC Bengaluru United, Shillong Lajong FC are now promoted to 2023-24 I-League,” the football club from Meghalaya stated.

The winning moments.

Goal scored by Shillong Lajong’s Everbright Sana.

ABOUT SHILLONG LAJONG FC

Shillong Lajong FC (founded as Lajong SC) is based in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Shillong Lajong was incorporated in 1983, with prime objective of improving the declining standard of football in the state, and to spot, train and nurture local talent.

In the local Khasi language, Lajong translates to “our own”.

Nicknamed “The Red Dragons”, the club previously participated in I-League, then top flight Indian football.

They were nominated for 2022–23 I-League 2 qualifiers.

Headquartered in Shillong, Lajong has access to the largest student population in the Northeast and hence the footballing talent right from a young age.

The club is four-time champion of the Shillong Premier League.

Shillong Lajong was the first club from the Northeast region of India to rise to prominence in the country.