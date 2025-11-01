Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday inaugurated the first academic session of the Shillong Government College of Engineering (SGCE) at its permanent campus in Mawlai Kynton Massar, marking a significant step forward for the state’s higher education sector, according to The Shillong Times.

Meghalaya’s first government-run engineering college, SGCE, received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) earlier this year.

The college has introduced two undergraduate programs, Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering, each admitting an initial batch of 30 students for the 2025-26 academic year. In line with state policy, an additional 10% of seats are reserved for students from economically weaker sections.

Describing the day as “truly historic” for Meghalaya, the Chief Minister said that this moment will be remembered as the launch of the state’s first government engineering college.

He thanked all those who contributed to the project, including the Education Department, ministers, officials, and faculty members.

“Starting late does not mean we will lag behind,” he said, highlighting that technology can accelerate Meghalaya’s development, citing India’s progress in the banking sector through innovations such as UPI and Aadhaar.

Sangma also announced that the second phase of the Shillong IT Park will open by December, providing around 3,000 seats, and revealed that a UK-based company is interested in commencing operations even before the official launch.

Emphasizing the state’s growing tech presence, he noted that the National Artificial Intelligence Conference for the Eastern Region will take place in Shillong on December 3-4.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong congratulated the principal, faculty, and the first batch of 50 students, while Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui welcomed the rapid expansion of higher and technical education in Meghalaya.

He highlighted that over 650 posts have been sanctioned for various colleges and that the number of student scholarship recipients has increased from 5,000–6,000 before 2018 to around 45,000 today.

SGCE Principal Comingstarful Marthong expressed his satisfaction with the launch of the academic session. “We are delighted to begin courses in Civil and Electrical Engineering. Securing AICTE approval was a long-pending goal, as it required meeting standards for land, infrastructure, faculty, laboratories, and library facilities. After several rounds of evaluation, we finally received it,” he said.

Prof. Marthong added that SGCE had obtained affiliation from the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in 2022, but classes could not start without AICTE’s clearance. “With both approvals now in place, we have officially launched the two programs. All 30 seats in Civil Engineering are filled, and 20 out of 30 seats in Electrical Engineering have been taken. Remaining seats are expected to be filled next year through lateral entry for diploma holders,” he explained.

The first-year students began classes in August 2025, following NEHU’s academic calendar, covering subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Humanities, Surveying, Workshop Practice, and Basic Electrical Engineering.

Due to infrastructure constraints, the college is currently sharing resources with Shillong Polytechnic, including laboratories and faculty support.

“Some faculty members are drawn from the Polytechnic, while others serve as guest lecturers. Advertisements for permanent faculty recruitment have been issued and are expected to conclude by year-end. Dedicated laboratories and facilities are also being set up progressively,” Prof. Marthong added.

During the event, the Chief Minister unveiled a plaque marking the first academic session and laid the foundation stone for a new RCC building at Shillong Polytechnic.

The project, funded by the North Eastern Council under the Ministry of DoNER, will include workshops, laboratories, a smart classroom, teachers’ rooms, and an examination centre.

The launch was attended by Arts and Culture Minister Sanbor Shullai, Chief Secretary Shakeel P. Ahammed, and Education Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri, according to The Shillong Times.