Guwahati: The Cherry Blossom Festival has revealed that a special tribute to Zubeen Garg is set for Saturday, November 15, and is expected to be one of the standout performances of this year’s edition of Northeast India’s leading music festival.

The show, titled “Zubeen Garg Tribute”, will feature artists Zublee, Priyanka, Prabin, and Arupjyoti performing songs from the celebrated Assamese singer’s wide collection.

The tribute coincides with Zubeen’s new film, Roi Roi Binale, releasing in cinemas, making it especially relevant.

The festival takes place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Polo Grounds in Shillong, and spans two days.

Saturday’s schedule will also include headline acts Tyga and Aqua. Tyga, the American rapper famous for tracks like “Rack City” and “Taste”, will share the stage with Aqua, the Danish-Norwegian pop group whose 1990s hit “Barbie Girl” gained global fame.

Alongside the Zubeen tribute, Saturday’s lineup features Arius (Laser Assassin), Meghalaya’s Meba Ofilia, Sikkim’s Girish & The Chronicles, and performances from Nate 08, Finding Mero, Arpan, Drum Tao, Sev, DJ Zethan, Ahaia, G Hills Finest, Soulgroove, Dalapriti, Varun Vohra, Cardo, Brian, Catatonic, and T8:3zn.

Day one, on November 14, will be headlined by Jason Derulo, Nora Fatehi, and The Script, supported by artists including Zephyrtone, ADL x Dappest, Walter Wahlang, Khasi Bloodz, and Prismer.

Additional performances will come from Alive, Larger Than 90, Bending Waves, Baddvision, Smokey, Gary Daniel, Arki, Some Guy, Isaac, and Kly. The festival will wrap up with a closing act by Diplo.

The festival also offers a wide variety of activities, including the Cherry Blossom Arm Wrestling Championship, Glow-in-the-dark Football, Fitness Activities, Silent Disco, Karaoke, Mechanical Bull, Regional Jetskiing, Experience Zones, Graffiti Contest, Comedy Pavilion, Storytelling and Poetry sessions, Cherry Blossom Carnival, Cherry Blossom Merchandise, The Drip, and special programs curated by the North East Zonal Cultural Centre.

Tickets are available at rockskitickets.com.