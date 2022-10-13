SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has decided to scrap the ‘controversial’ Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act (MRGA) 2021.

This was announced by Meghalaya taxation minister James Sangma.

“It will be my earnest endeavour to see that the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021 will be repealed,” said Meghalaya taxation minister James Sangma.

The development came following stiff opposition from different organisations in Meghalaya against the move to set up casinos in the state.

“During this process, I tried to understand the concerns of the public and the impact that the Act could have further on. Following such meetings and deliberations, it became clear to me that it is in the best interest of our state to completely scrap the Act, given that there could be untoward implications,” Meghalaya minister James Sangma said.

“Over the months, there were concerns from parts of the society about the scope and impact of the Act. I tried to understand the concerns of the public and the impact the Act could have further on,” he added.

The Meghalaya minister said that the gaming act was introduced last year as a measure to boost tourism, revenue generation and employment in the state.

“With the aim of boosting revenue, tourism & employment, the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021, was introduced under my guidance, to legalise and regulate gaming. Introducing casinos — meant for tourists only — was considered too,” said Meghalaya taxation minister James Sangma.