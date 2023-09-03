SHILLONG: A school teacher from Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya has been selected for the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2023.

Madhav Singh, who works at the Alpha English higher secondary school in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya, has been selected for the National Teachers’ Award.

Madhav Singh from Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya is among 75 teachers selected nationwide for the National Teachers’ Award 2023.

He will be conferred the award by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5.

Also read: Meghalaya: Class 10 student injured in ragging incident at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, hospitalized

According to the union ministry of education, “purpose of National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students”.