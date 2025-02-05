Shillong: RTI activist, John Frankie Rymbai, has alleged a massive illegal coal transportation syndicate operating in from Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya.

In a formal complaint to the district’s Deputy Commissioner, Rymbai claimed that coal-laden trucks originating from Khliehriat and Nongstoin have been transporting coal through Byrnihat without valid transport papers.

The activist alleged that these trucks are exceeding the legally permitted weight limit, carrying between 35 and 60 metric tonnes, in direct violation of Meghalaya’s mining guidelines.

Furthermore, the transported coal lacks proper documentation, with trucks operating with photocopies or duplicate Mineral Transport Challans instead of original government-issued papers.

Rymbai also accused transport officials, police officers and influential individuals of being involved in the illegal trade.

He claimed that authorities at the Narang weighbridge are permitting coal trucks to pass without proper verification and that officials are relying on PDF files and ledger records stored on their mobile devices to facilitate corruption.

The activist further alleged that transport and DMR officials are collecting illegal payments from truck drivers, with each truck being charged Rs 4,000 at the Narang weighbridge.

Additionally, truck operators are allegedly paying Rs 90,000 per 14-16-tyre truck and Rs 80,000 per dumper truck at Khliehriat and Nongstoin for safe passage.

Rymbai pointed out that this alleged bribery has enabled the unchecked transportation of coal through Ri-Bhoi for the past four years, resulting in substantial revenue losses for the government.