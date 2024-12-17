Guwahati: The Meghalaya police have arrested the kingpin behind the gruesome murder of Udoy Sangma, a resident of Rongjeng, who was found dead in January this year.

The accused, Terry Sangma alias Daria, was apprehended by a team of police officers from Kharkutta Police Station in a raid conducted at Bolmedam village under Kharkutta Police Station limits in North Garo Hills.

According to police sources, Daria is a habitual offender with several cases pending against him.

His arrest comes after a lengthy investigation, during which two other accused were arrested, and an absconding charge sheet was filed against Daria and another accused who is still at large.

The case dates back to January 13, when Udoy Sangma, a driver, was hired by four individuals to drop them from Shallang to Dudhnoi.

However, when he failed to return, his family launched a search, and his lifeless body was discovered by villagers on January 15.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections including murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy.