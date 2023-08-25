SHILLONG: A former high court judge has been appointed by the Meghalaya government to head the experts’ committee to review the state’s reservation policy.

The Meghalaya government had appointed former judge of Madhya Pradesh high court – justice (retired) Mool Chand Garg as chairman of the experts’ panel.

The five-member experts’ committee, constituted by the Meghalaya government will review the state’s reservation policy.

Notably, the Meghalaya cabinet, on Friday (August 25), approved the names of the five members of the expert committee.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by the Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The other members of the experts’ panel are: former Allahabad high court judge – justice (retired) Dr Satish Chandra, Prof DV Kumar (faculty at the department of sociology, NEHU), Prof Chander Shekhar (faculty at department of fertility and social demography, Indian Institute of Population Sciences in Mumbai) and Prof Subhadip Mukherjee (assistant professor of economics and public policy at IIM-Shillong).

Briefing the media, Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said: “The terms of reference for the committee will be to study the current reservation policy and recommend modifications if necessary, to undertake wide ranging consultations with all stakeholders, to visit various locations in the state to solicit the views of all stakeholders.”