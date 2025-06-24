Guwahati: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday dismissed a recent travel advisory from the United States, which urged its citizens to reconsider visiting Meghalaya and other northeastern states due to perceived risks of terrorism and violence.

Calling the advisory “unfortunate,” Tynsong questioned the accuracy of the information used by the US government. “We don’t know where they gather such data to put Meghalaya in that category,” he said.

Tynsong, who also oversees the Home Department, firmly defended the state’s reputation, calling Meghalaya “one of the safest places in the world.” He emphasized that locals are known for their warmth and hospitality.

He urged skeptics to speak with actual visitors to Meghalaya. “Those who have met our hardworking people and visited our beautiful villages will tell you the truth. They are our real ambassadors,” he added.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh supported Tynsong’s remarks, highlighting that Meghalaya expects to welcome nearly 2 million tourists this year.

The tourism department has planned a full-year calendar of cultural events, including the popular Cherry Blossom Festival.

To enhance visitor experience, the state has launched the ‘Tourist Buddy’ program. Lyngdoh said the government is deploying 50 trained Tourist Buddies across key locations in the capital, including Ward’s Lake, Golf Links, and Khyndai Lad, to assist travelers directly.

A senior tourism official revealed that the state plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore to further develop its tourism sector.

The industry already employs over 50,000 people, making it the second-largest employment generator in Meghalaya after the state government, which employs more than 85,000.