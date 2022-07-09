Guwahati: The Meghalaya transport department has banned the plying of two-wheelers (bikes and scooters) operating as taxi services both online and offline in Shillong.

The District Transport Officer (DTO) of East Khasi Hills banned the plying of two-wheelers operating as Taxi services in both online and offline modes.

According to a notification issued by the office of the Regional Transport Authority Board, “As per sub-section (1) of section 66 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 two-wheelers operating as Taxi service availing online or offline method eg., Rapido, Uber etc, with the use of motorcycle are prohibited to ply for the purpose of ferrying passengers.”

The notification further read, “Strict action shall be taken against those violators of the said Act”.

However, the decision has evoked a sharp reaction in Shillong.

Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) has expressed resentment over the order by District Transport Officer, prohibiting the use of motorcycles for app-based bike taxis. “At a time when the unemployment rate is rising, such app-based taxi service has come as a relief for many unemployed youths. This will deprive the youth of earning a living. Therefore, we are demanding immediate withdrawal of this order,” TUR said.