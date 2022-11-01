SHILLONG: Members, activists and supporters of at least five pressure groups in the Northeast state of Meghalaya took to the streets of Shillong to press for fulfilment of their demands.

The pressure groups from Meghalaya that organised the protest rally in Shillong are: Hynñiewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM), East Jaintia National Council (EJNC), Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), Jaintia Student Movement (JSM) and the Confederation of Ri Bhoi People (CORP).

The protestors under the banner “Save Hynniewtrep Mission” marched towards the Meghalaya state secretariat in Shillong.

The protestors defied section 144 CrPC that was imposed by the administration of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Section 144 CrPC was imposed in the whole Shillong city Limits, including the Shilong upper agglomeration area in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya following several incidents of assault on commuters and vandalism of vehicles on October 28 during a protest rally.

Demonstrations were carried out in at least two different locations – near the SP office and near the DC office.

The groups demanded early implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya, inclusion of Khasi language in the eighth schedule of the constitution, review of border deal with

Assam, relocation of the Harijan colony, CBI or judicial inquiry into Cherristerfield Thangkhiew death case, filling up vacant posts in government departments and immediate repeal of the gambling act.

Some of the representatives of the protesting pressure groups also met Meghalaya home minister Lakmen Rymbui and apprised him about their demands.