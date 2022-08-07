SHILLONG: The police in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya have rescued a number of endangered animals and arrested two traffickers.

Seven endangered animals were rescued by the Meghalaya police.

The rescued endangered animals include: 2 Hoolock gibbons, 1 Great Indian Hornbill, 2 Grey Langurs, 1 Phayre’s leaf monkey and 1 Otter.

The animals were rescued after the police in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, on Friday night, intercepted a Tata Sumo car.

During checking the police team rescued from the animals from the vehicle.

The rescued animals fall under Schedule 1 and 2 of the Wild Life Protection Act and IUCN Red list.

The rescued animals have been handed over to the Wild Life Division, Jowai in Meghalaya.

“What saddens me more is that all animals fall under the IUCN Red List’s ‘endangered’ species. Such acts will not be tolerated & perpetrators shall face stringent actions as per law,” Meghalaya minister James Sangma said.