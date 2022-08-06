MUMBAI: ‘Majuli’ fame Nilotpal Bora from Assam, who is slowly making a mark in the Bollywood, expressed happiness after his song ‘Shaabaash’ became the anthem of Indian athletes at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

The song ‘Shaabaash’ is from recently-released Netflix movie ‘Jaadugar’, in which Nilotpal Bora from Assam worked as the music composer.

Expressing happiness, Nilotpal Bora said: “I am beyond ecstatic. It is indeed a big thing for any artist. Never did we imagine that our song would attain this milestone.”

“Our athletes are already making us proud at one of the biggest sporting events in the world and being a part of their journey even in a compact manner swells my heart with pride,” Nilotpal Bora said.

Meanwhile, India continued its good run at the ongoing Commonwealth Games held at Birmingham.

Indian wrestling contingent performed exceptionally, winning six medals which included 3 gold, 1 silver and two bronze on day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022.

India’s medal tally reached 26 with 9 golds, 8 silvers and 9 bronze medals.