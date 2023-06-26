SHILLONG: A police car – Maruti Gypsy – was set on fire by miscreants in the Northeast state of Meghalaya.

The incident took place late on Sunday (June 25) at Mawlai Mawroh in Shillong of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.

The car, which was set on fire, was parked near the residential quarters of the police training school (PTS), Umran.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya police has registered a case in to the incident.

Investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the culprits behind the incident.

(More details awaited)