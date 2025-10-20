Shilong: Anxiety engulfed Nongrah with residents awaiting justice for the alleged brutal murder of a child in the locality.

General secretary of Nongrah Dorbar, Pynshaiborlang Pyngrope, has appealed to the police to intensify their investigation and ensure the prompt arrest of those responsible for the crime, reports Shillong Times.

A candlelight vigil was held for the departed soul.

Pyngrope did mention the efforts made by the police in probing the case.

However, he added “fear continues to loom large over the community as the killers have yet to be apprehended.”

He elaborated that “the ongoing uncertainty has created an atmosphere of tension and unease across the neighbourhood.”

He also said he was worried that certain anti-social elements continue to operate unchecked, posing a direct threat to the safety and stability of the area.

Pyngrope stressed that swift arrests are crucial not only for justice but also for restoring public confidence in law enforcement.

The Dorbar general secretary requested authorities to expedite the investigation process so that residents can once again feel secure in their surroundings.

The vigil, attended by aggrieved families, neighbours, and concerned citizens, showed both sorrow and determination —the demand from Nongrah for justice, safety, and peace to return to the community.



