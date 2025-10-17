Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has launched a multi-pronged safety initiative, beginning with the installation of CCTV cameras across 47 localities in Shillong.

The surveillance network will be linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City project.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma unveiled the initiative on Thursday following an extensive meeting with community stakeholders, including representatives from NGOs, faith-based organisations, and Dorbar Shnongs.

The government sought their input on improving security and support systems for vulnerable groups.

“We are strengthening our surveillance infrastructure, and community involvement will be key in building a safer Shillong,” Sangma said.

As part of the first phase, CCTV systems are already operational in seven areas.

The remaining 40 localities will be covered within the next two months. Plans are also underway to establish sub-command centres in each locality.

These centres will be accessible to local heads (Rangbah Shnong) and will later integrate with the central command hub to ensure real-time monitoring.

Stakeholders at the meeting also recommended setting up counselling centres and deploying trained counsellors to assist troubled youth.

The state government is committed to implementing these suggestions.

Participants further called for improved street lighting and robust public awareness campaigns targeting issues faced by the youth.

While Chief Minister Sangma acknowledged a recent dip in crime statistics, he expressed concern over disturbing new cases and urged communities to stay alert.

He also cautioned citizens against reacting to unverified content circulating on platforms like YouTube and WhatsApp, warning that misinformation could spark unnecessary public unrest.

Emphasising a collaborative approach, Sangma urged parents, schools, and local institutions to educate children about personal safety, including understanding appropriate and inappropriate physical boundaries.

He reiterated that long-term solutions lie in combining technology, community awareness, and responsive governance.