SHILLONG: Shillong candidate from Meghalaya for the national people’s party (NPP) Ampareen Lyngdoh has promised to raise the issue of inner line permit (ILP) in the Parliament, if elected.

“Now I will join hands with Tura MP and myself, and believe me, we will make a ruckus. They will have to take a decision,” said Ampareen Lyngdoh, who is also a Meghalaya cabinet minister.

She added: “I can tell you one thing, we will speak not just in the house, in Parliament. We will create and generate a focus on this agenda.”

“We need now to cut across party lines and if I can do that on behalf of my party, it will be a big privilege and an honour for me,” said Lyngdoh about the agendas of the NPP.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh who has time and again been attacked by her opponents for the ongoing CBI inquiry into the education scam, said she is ready to take them on and that she was confident that the truth will emerge as it is.

“The case is well being heard in the courts. I have never at any point of time been convicted. Let no political party take advantage of this and make it look like I have been convicted. The truth will reign supreme. I stand by that. I will not speak more,” reiterated Lyngdoh.