SHILLONG: Construction work of the Nongstoin – Rambrai – Kyrshai road in Meghalaya is underway and will soon be completed.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday at Rambrai in West Khasi Hills district.

“Due to poor road connectivity in the area, the people have to face a lot of hardship. We are ensuring that this important road link is completed,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

The Nongstoin – Rambrai – Kyrshai road in Meghalaya is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 231 crore.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Wednesday, was at Rambrai in remote West Khasi Hills district, where he inaugurated the Rambrai Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block.

The Rambrai C&RD block is carved out from the Nongstoin C&RD block of West Khasi Hills.

It will cover an area of 584.628 square km. It will comprise 109 villages with a population of 36148.

Rambrai is about 20 kms away from the district headquarter of West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya.

The major communities in the area are Khasi and Garo.

Speaking on the occasion, the Meghalaya chief minister said that the creation of the new block will ensure better governance at the grassroot level.

He also said that through this, block developmental activities will be up-scaled and services of the government will be delivered in an efficient manner.

“C&RD blocks are the most important administrative units when it comes to schemes and programmes. The blocks should be accessible to the people across the state. People of Rambrai had to face difficulties, as they had to travel to far off places for basic services of the government. The inauguration of the block will ensure that the services are brought closer to the people,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He also informed that the Meghalaya government is coming up with a revised norm to facilitate applications for different certificates to be availed from the block offices.

“People can apply for various certificates at the block level but applications will be processed at the sub division level,” the Meghalaya CM added.

Stating that the Rambrai area has been neglected for long, the Meghalaya chief minister said that through various interventions, the government is ensuring that the people reap the benefits of development in the state.

He also said that the Rambrai PHC will also be upgraded to CHC and the foundation for the upgradation will be laid at the earliest.

He told the gathering that a number of LP schools under Rambrai have been either repaired or renovated recently and few will be constructed.