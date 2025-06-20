Guwahati: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has achieved a significant milestone in the Shillong-Dawki Road project by successfully installing four massive girders for the Umshyrpi bridge at Rilbong, Meghalaya.

This crucial development has significantly boosted optimism for the completion of the project’s first package by December this year.

Officials revealed that the installation of these girders was a formidable challenge. Given the hilly terrain and restrictions on daytime work, NHIDCL teams worked for 7-8 hours consecutively each night to achieve this feat.

“It was a herculean task, and safety was our topmost priority as we were dealing with massive cranes, girders, bad weather, limited visibility, difficult terrain, and some frustrated people, but we are all relieved now,” an official stated. This challenging night work, while necessary, led to some frustration among commuters unable to use the road.

With the girders now in place, NHIDCL is focusing on the slab-casting of the Umshyrpi bridge at Rilbong, Meghalaya. Substantial progress has also been made on other fronts within Package 1, a crucial four-lane road segment.

Officials confirmed the completion of work on four minor bridges and 25 out of 27 culverts within this package.

Currently, work is underway on a vehicular underpass in the 101 HQ area, with its structural work reportedly 90% complete. This progress is rapidly giving the road its intended four-lane shape.

The project also includes a couple of important Greenfield bypasses: a 1.9 km bypass in the 3rd Mile area and a 2.9 km bypass at the 8th Mile.

Officials indicated that a prolonged monsoon season prevented them from completing the entire package in just a couple of months, highlighting weather’s impact on infrastructure development in the region.