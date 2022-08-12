SHILLONG: Meghalaya government has decided to construct as many as 300 new health sub-centres in the state.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma informed that the state government has proposed to construct 300 new health sub centres.

The Meghalaya CM made this announcement while laying the foundation of a new sub-centre at Chambagre under Selsella block in West Garo Hills district.

Conrad Sangma said that a budget of Rs 165 crore has been earmarked for the construction of these new health sub-centres in Meghalaya.

“With an objective to upscale rural health infrastructure across Meghalaya, the government has conceptualised a rural health strengthening project to ensure that rural health facilities are given a facelift,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He said that these new health centres will be state of the art, employing new models and technology in its implementation and operation.

The Meghalaya chief minister added that Rs 350 crore has been earmarked for upgradation of PHCs and CHCs in the state.