Shillong: Student unions at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong on Monday forced the university registrar, Colonel (Retd) Omkar Singh, to leave the campus and locked the entrance to the administrative block.

The incident occurred after students from the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) found that Singh had entered the campus without prior notice.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun stated that they had rushed to the university upon learning of the registrar’s arrival.

He said that they had approached the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. N Saha, who confirmed that he had no information about Singh resuming his duties.

Sohtun further stated that the students confronted Singh at his quarters, where he was found organizing his files. “We informed the registrar that he should have sent someone to collect his files and documents as we do not want him to enter the university,” Sohtun said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The students then escorted Singh off the campus and locked the entrance to the administrative block. This was not the first instance of the registrar visiting the university despite student opposition.

“We are firm in our stand not to allow the registrar to re-enter the university,” Sohtun added.

It’s worth noting that NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla has extended his earned leave until January 12.

Prof. Shukla had previously sought “adequate security support from the central government” to resume his duties amidst student protests against his alleged mismanagement and autocratic leadership.

The students, who staged a hunger strike for nearly three weeks, received support from both teaching and non-teaching staff.