Shillong: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has secured the 29th position among 51 central universities in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025.

The university achieved an overall index score of 932.91 in the rankings, which were released on June 13.

The IIRF rankings are considered a highly credible assessment of Indian higher education institutions.

Universities are evaluated on a range of parameters, including quality of teaching, research productivity, innovation, infrastructure, industry collaboration, and student outcomes.

This year’s top three central university spots went to Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Delhi, and Jamia Millia Islamia, all recognized for their excellence in teaching, research, and industry partnerships.

NEHU vice-chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla responded to the news, stating, “We are happy to be ranked among the top 30 central universities in the country. However, we are aware that there is significant room for improvement. Our university is on a journey of transformation, and this ranking reflects both our achievements and the work that still lies ahead.”

He further emphasized NEHU’s commitment to “strengthening its research culture, enhancing student support systems, and improving its academic and administrative processes to deliver better outcomes in the coming years.”

The IIRF compiles its rankings using both quantitative data and qualitative assessments, providing a comprehensive insight into institutional performance.