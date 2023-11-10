SHILLONG: Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth over Rs 4 crore were destroyed at the Star Cement Plant in Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

The incineration of these narcotics and psychotropic substances, confiscated in multiple cases, occurred on Thursday (November 09) utilising the furnace at the Star Cement Plant.

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said that the destroyed drugs were confiscated in 51 cases.

25 cases of those cases were from West Jaintia Hills, 10 cases from East Khasi Hills, 14 cases from West Khasi Hills, and 2 from Ri Bhoi District in Meghalaya.

The destroyed narcotics substances comprised heroin valued at Rs 3 crore, cannabis and cough syrup with a total worth of 80 lakh and 20 lakhs respectively.