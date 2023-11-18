SHILLONG: Probe to the Mukroh firing incident in Meghalaya will be handed over to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that probe into the Mukroh firing incident along the Assam border will be handed over to the CBI after completion of some minor formalities.

The CM-level talks between Assam and Meghalaya on the interstate boundary issues had decided to wind up the judicial commission, which was instituted to probe the Mukroh firing incident and replace it with an independent inquiry by the CBI.

The CBI will register the case at a neutral place other than Guwahati and Shillong to maintain the neutrality of investigation, the Meghalaya CM informed.

Meanwhile, speaking on the ongoing Assam-Meghalaya border talks, Sangma said: “I am in touch with the Assam CM for our pending visit to Block I and Khanduli Psiar areas.”

“Some elections are going on and we had to delay our visit. When the elections are over, we should be visiting. We are yet to decide on the exact location,” he added.