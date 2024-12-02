Shillong: In the wake of the National People’s Party (NPP) winning the Gambegre seat from the Congress, MLAs from the Garo Hills region are seeking more representation in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0 cabinet.

The NPP, with 32 legislators in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, boasts 19 MLAs from the Garo Hills.

According to reports, these MLAs have now aimed to increase their representation by either claiming a cabinet berth from the United Democratic Party (UDP) or replacing the lone Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) minister, Shakliar Warjri.

Currently, the MDA 2.0 cabinet comprises 12 ministers, with the NPP holding eight positions, evenly split between the Garo and Khasi-Jaiñtia hills.

The remaining four cabinet seats are distributed among coalition partners, including two from the UDP and one each from the BJP and HSPDP.

However, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has denied any discussions within the NPP regarding the redistribution of cabinet berths.

Sangma is reportedly hesitant to disrupt the current balance in the MDA 2.0.

Despite this, sources suggest that Sangma cannot ignore the demands of his party legislators indefinitely.

The NPP holds 19 out of 24 MLAs in Garo Hills and 13 out of 36 MLAs in the Khasi-Jaiñtia Hills region.