Guwahati: Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma drew public criticism after describing the deteriorated condition of many government schools in the state as “normal,” blaming over a decade of past neglect for the current state of affairs.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma acknowledged that numerous government schools across Meghalaya still lack basic infrastructure, including proper classrooms and roofs. “It’s normal… this is nothing new. Many schools were ignored for 10 to 15 years,” he said.

Sangma defended the present government, led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, claiming it was the first to actively address these problems. He pointed to initiatives launched under the National People’s Party (NPP) to renovate and rebuild neglected schools.

Referring to an example from his constituency in South Garo Hills, the minister said, “The Siju Songmong Government Lower Primary School didn’t even have a building. We’ve put up a temporary structure with CGI sheets and started construction of a permanent facility.”

Meghalaya currently has nearly 12,000 schools, including around 3,000 government-run institutions. The rest operate under various categories such as deficit, ad hoc, and grant-in-aid, often with state support.

Sangma also said the government had tightened regulations on new private schools, denying permission to those lacking minimum infrastructure. He added that the administration is working to upgrade existing institutions to meet basic standards.

However, Samgar Sangma, President of the Centre for Environment Protection and Rural Development (CEPARD), criticised the minister’s comments. “There’s a clear gap between what the government claims and what is happening on the ground,” he said. “They talk about smart classrooms and digital tools, but some schools don’t even have walls or proper roofs. How do you install smart boards in such conditions?”

The minister’s remarks have reignited public demands for urgent infrastructure improvements in Meghalaya’s education system, with many calling for genuine reforms instead of superficial solutions.