GUWAHATI: Excitement is high as much awaited Megha Kayak Festival will kick-start on October 12 at the Shillong Whitewater Village in Umtham in Meghalaya.

This marks the sixth edition of the festival, bringing together the thrill of kayaking and the breath-taking beauty of Meghalaya’s Umtrew River.

The Megha Kayak Festival promises to test kayakers’ skills and courage as they navigate the stunning river with its twists and turns, creating unforgettable moments.

Organized by the Ri Bhoi Water Sports & Tourism Corporation Society Limited and proudly sponsored by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Meghalaya, this year’s festival has also partnered with the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) to make it even more remarkable.

The festival offers an exciting array of events under the two formats- Down River Sprint and the Canoe Slalom Cross, across different categories catering to men and women of diverse age groups and expertise.

Athletes competing in the intermediate category should register on October 11, and the general registration desk at Shillong White Water Village will be open from 1 pm on October 12.

The Megha Kayak Festival aspires to be the largest festival of its kind in the Indian subcontinent, including a significant representation from India and Nepal. Over the years, this grand event has promoted adventure tourism and positioned Meghalaya as a leading water sports destination on the global stage.

An exceptional feature of the Megha Kayak Festival is its commitment to encouraging female participation in adventure sports.

Given Meghalaya’s rich feminine cultural heritage, it is well-positioned to lead the way. The Prize money under every category has been kept the same for both men and women.

This year’s Megha Kayak Festival promises to be an unforgettable adventure, combining the thrill of water sports with the natural splendour of Meghalaya.

Participants and spectators alike can look forward to a unique experience.