Guwahati: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on April 5 declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 result 2025 at 11 am. The Meghalaya board class 10 result link will be available at the official websites —mbose.in and megresults.nic.in, mboseresults.in .

Rank 1:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Leisha Agarwal (Roll No. 27028) – 582 marks – St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong

Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh (Roll No. 55646) – 582 marks – North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai

Rank 2:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Evanshan Nongrum (Roll No. 28000) – 578 marks – Sacred Heart Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong

Pori Panday (Roll No. 68967) – 578 marks – Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari

Rank 3:

Anushmita Choudhury (Roll No. 27096) – 576 marks – St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong

Sourav Pandey (Roll No. 49916) – 576 marks – Alpha English Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh

Eulogemene Rilin L Suting (Roll No. 55213) – 576 marks – KJP Synod Mihngi Higher Secondary School, Jowai

A total of 87.10% of students have cleared the examination securing the highest pass percentage over 5 years.

A total number of 63,682 candidates appeared in the exam. Out of which 55,473 students passed.

Among the passed candidates, boys candidates share 92.08 percent and girls candidate shares 92.59 percent.

MBOSE conducted the examinations from February 10 to 25, 2025.

With over 96 percent of students passing, West Jaintia Hills shines as the best-performing district in this year’s Meghalaya Class 10th board exam.

The students who appeared for the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official websites using their roll number and roll code.

The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 marksheet will include all the necessary details such as name of the student, total subject-wise marks, and more.

Students must note that the scorecard will be provisional. Students need to visit their respective schools a few days after the 2025 SSLC result declaration to collect the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 original mark sheets.

Last year, MBOSE announced the SSLC result on May 24. The pass percentage was recorded at 55.80 percent.