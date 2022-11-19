NONGSTOIN: A man in West Khasi Hills has been convicted and sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old.

The convict has been identified as Kelding Thongni and was convicted by the Court of the Special Judge (POCSO), West Khasi Hills.

He committed the crime in 2014 after which a case against Thongni was registered at the Nongstoin Police Station.

Apart from the imprisonment, he has been fined Rs 50,000.

If he fails to pay the fine amount, he will have to undergo another six months of simple imprisonment.

He was convicted after a thorough investigation by the police.