Shillong: Four members of a family, including two minors, were buried alive when their house collapsed after a massive landslide at Pynthorlangtein area in Meghalaya‘s West Jaintia Hills district on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred due to incessant rainfall in the area. The entire family was sleeping in their house when the landslide struck.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. After several hours of effort, they were able to retrieve the bodies of the four deceased family members.

The deceased have been identified as John F. Khonglah (45), his wife, Mary Khonglah (40), their son, Richard Khonglah (15) and their daughter, Jane Khonglah (12)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed condolences to the bereaved family and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 4 lakh to each of the next of kin of the deceased.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life due to a landslide in Pynthorlangtein, West Jaintia Hills. My condolences to the bereaved family. The state government is providing all assistance possible,” Sangma tweeted.

Owai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla also expressed condolences to the bereaved family and urged people to be vigilant during the rainy season.