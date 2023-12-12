GUWAHATI: In a historic event marked by pride, cultural exchange and economic collaboration, the Directorate of Horticulture and Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board orchestrated the flagging off ceremony of 20 metric tons of Khasi mandarin, a variety of orange, to Dubai.

The momentous occasion not only highlighted Meghalaya’s rich agricultural diversity but also responded to the global demand for distinctive and high-quality produce.

The ceremony was hosted at the Integrated Agriculture Training Centre (IATC) in Meghalaya’s Upper Shillong.

Meghalaya Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh graced the event as the chief guest.

The landmark occasion signified the culmination of concerted efforts by the Meghalaya government in collaboration with some partner organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Lyngdoh said, “At one point of time, we would internationally export around two metric tons of mandarin on a trial basis but today we are talking of 20 metric tons. This step will instill a sense of security with our farmers telling them that we will grow together and we will be benefitted together.”

“The farmers are going to be dictating our economy. The next biggest challenge that we have before us which we have to handhold all our farmer groups is to get back to natural farming practices. The organic mission needs to be attended to. We have to reclaim our confidence in the farming communities. We will do what it takes to sensitise, educate, expose and financially assist our farmers,” Minister Lyngdoh added.

The ceremony exemplified the collaborative endeavours of Meghalaya’s farmers and exporters, introducing the flavours of Khasi mandarin to the international markets.

It not only opened new avenues for the state’s agricultural sector but also strengthened trade ties between Meghalaya and Dubai.

The stakeholders are now optimistic about the positive impact this venture will have on the livelihoods of the farmers and the overall economic development of Meghalaya.

Secretary of the Meghalaya Department of Agriculture Isawanda Laloo said, “Our unique agro-climatic condition reflects that we have a huge array of variable fruits and crops and we want to capitalise on these. Given that many of our farmers still cultivate in the traditional way, there is a huge opportunity for us to capture the growing organic consumer-based market in the entire world.”

The success stories of Geographical Indication (GI) tagged Meghalaya Khasi mandarin and kew pineapple in the Gulf market, coupled with the shipment of Lakadong turmeric and ginger to the European market, stand as a testament to the dedication and vision of Meghalaya’s agricultural community.

Currently, as many as 331 integrated value chain societies, 179 primary agricultural credit societies, 81 organic cooperatives, 28 organic farmer producer organisations and 499 livestock-related cooperatives are actively working towards the betterment of the farmers of Meghalaya.