SHILLONG: The police in Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, on Monday, arrested Ramesh Dkhar, who had escaped from the Jowai jail on Saturday along with five others.

Ramesh Dkhar and another prisoner had managed to narrowly escape the fury of a mob at Shangpung in West Jaintia Hills district on Sunday.

Notably, four out of the six prisoners, who escaped from Jowai jail in Meghalaya were lynched by a mob at Shangpung in Jaintia Hills district.

A mob of local villagers thrashed the four prisoners, who escaped from the Jowai jail in Meghalaya, with rods and sticks.

Among those lynched by the mob, included I Love You Talang.

I Love You Talang was recently arrested by the Meghalaya police in a murder case.

Notably, at least six hard-core criminals managed to escape from a jail in Jowai district of Meghalaya on Saturday.

The “prison break” reportedly took place at around 1:30 in the afternoon on Saturday.

The criminals, while escaping the prison, attacked jail guards with sharp weapons.

Other than I Love You, the other five criminals who managed to escape are: Ramesh Dkhar, Marsanki Tariang, Rikmenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar and Lodestar Tang.

Ramesh Dkhar was arrested along with I Love You Talang in a twin murder case.

Both have been accused of killing taxi drivers- Damehipaia Papeng and Fullmoon Kharsahnoh in August in Jowai in Meghalaya.