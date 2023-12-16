Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in USTM Meghalaya.

University of Science & Technology (USTM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Laboratory Instructor. The University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is the first State Private University of Science & Technology in the entire North East India—a University that has been awarded the accreditation rating of “A Grade” in its first cycle of assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in 2021. The University has been established in a picturesque landscape surrounded by tranquil greenery in Assam-Meghalaya border at Baridua, 9th mile, opposite to the CRPF Camp, Ri-Bhoi District of Meghalaya. It is about 85 km from Shillong, the Capital of Meghalaya & 6 km from Dispur, the capital of Assam. The campus is well connected by Rail & Air which is only 15 km away from Guwahati Railway Station & 30 km from Guwahati International Airport.

Name of post : Professor/ Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor / Laboratory Instructor

Disciplines :

Civil Engineering (Specialization : Transportation/ Structural Engineering)

Electrical & Electronics Engineering (Specialization : Power System / Instrumentation)

Mechanical Engineering (Specialization : Manufacturing/ Production Engineering )

Computer Science & Engineering (Specialization : Artificial Intelligence/ Data Science/ Data Visualization)

Eligibility :

As per UGC / AICTE norms. Preference shall be given to the candidates having experience in the relevant field.

Salary : No bar for the deserving candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may send their resume to ustm.rectt@gmail.com in the standard application format available in the university website (www.ustm.ac.in/vacancy) with a recent passport size photograph on or before 27th December, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here