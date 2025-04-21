Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial and non-managerial positions or jobs in Social Welfare Dept Meghalaya.

Social Welfare Dept , Govt. of Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Programme Manager and Programme Assistant in State Adoption Resource Agency on contract basis to be renewed annually. Tucked away in the hills of eastern sub-Himalayas is Meghalaya, one of the most beautiful State in the country. Nature has blessed her with abundant rainfall, sun-shine, virgin forests, high plateaus, tumbling waterfalls, crystal clear rivers, meandering streamlets and also above all with sturdy, intelligent and hospitable people. Emergence of Meghalaya as an Autonomous State on 2nd April 1970 and also as a full-fledged State on 21st January 1972 marked the beginning of a new era of the geo-political history of North Eastern India. It also marked the triumph of peaceful democratic negotiations, mutual understanding and victory over violence and intrigue. The State of Meghalaya is altogether situated on the north east of India. It extends for about 300 kilometres in length and also about 100 kilometres in breadth. It is bounded on the north by Goalpara, Kamrup and also Nowgong districts, on the east by Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills districts, all of Assam, and on the south and west by Bangladesh. Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya is located at an altitude of 1496 metres altogether above sea level. Shillong, which was made Assam’s capital in 1874, remained so till January 1972, following the formation of Meghalaya. The capital city derives its name altogether from the manifestation of the creator called Shyllong.

Name of post : Programme Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate degree in Social Work/Sociology/ Child Development/ Human Rights/ Public Administration/ Psychology/ Psychiatry/Law/ Public Health/ Community Resource Management from a recognized University.

Work experience: 3 Years of experience in project formulation/ implementation, monitoring and supervision in the field of Women & Child Development /Social Welfare.

Desirable condition: Most preferably Post Graduate degree in Law and Proficiency in Computer.

Age limit: 30 to 37 years.

Salary: Rs. 46,340/- per month

Name of post : Programme Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Minimum 10+2 with Diploma in Computer

Work experience: 3 Years of experience in Computer

Desirable condition: Most preferably Post Graduate degree in Law and also Proficiency in Computer.

Age limit: 30 to 37 years.

Salary: Rs. 13,240/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a Walk-in Interview on 23rd April 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the Directorate of Social Welfare, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong, Meghalaya

How to apply :

The applicant should bring relevant document both xerox & original along with recent passport size for verification at the time of Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here