Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Shillong Smart City Limited Meghalaya.

Shillong Smart City Limited Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant posts on Fixed Term Contract Basis for the period of 2 years.

Name of post : Chief Financial Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Chartered Account or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) from premiere institution like IIMs

Experience : 15 years of working experience in the Corporate Sector Finance & accounts with good

knowledge of requirement under Companies Act. Govt./Semi-Govt./PSU experience in finance &

account, audits, etc. is desirable.

Name of post : General Manager (IT/ Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Computer Engineering (Science) / Electronics Engineering from premier institutes such as IIT’s, NIT’s,….etc. Preference would be given to candidates having a Master’s degree in Computer Engineering (Science) / Electronics Engineering / Communications.

Experience : 15 years of working experience in IT industry with complete knowledge of integration of various ICT technologies.

Name of post : General Manager (Buildings)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Civil Engineering from premier institutes such as IIT’s, NIT’s,….etc. Preference would be given to candidates having a Master’s degree in construction management etc.

Experience : 15 years of working experience with any reputed consultants / contractors / developers / public sector undertakings etc

Name of post : Manager (Building Design)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Civil Engineering from premier institutes such as IIT’s, NIT’s,….etc. Preference would be given to candidates having a Master’s degree in structures, construction management etc.

Experience : Minimum of 10 years of experience in design of RCC structures / buildings

Name of post : Manager (Quantity Estimation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Civil Engineering from premier institutes such as IIT’s, NIT’s,….etc.

Experience : Minimum of 10 years of experience in undertaking rate analysis of various items of

work, preparation of BOQ, ….etc. for RCC buildings

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to Chief Executive Officer, M/s Shillong Smart City Limited, House No. C/B -037, Top Floor, Centre Nongrim Hills, Near to JJ Cables,

East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, Meghalaya, Pin- 793003.

The last date for receipt of application form in the prescribed format is 31st August, 2023 by

3:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here