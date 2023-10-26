Meghalaya Jobs SCSTE Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in State Council of Science, Technology & Environment (SCSTE) Meghalaya.

State Council of Science, Technology & Environment (SCSTE) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Co-ordinator under the Sponsored Project Programme entitled “Science and Mathematics Learning in Rural Schools Through Culturally Rooted Curriculum and Bilingual Learning Materials”, a project in collaboration with NEILAC, Guwahati on a contractual basis for a period of 1 (one) year.

Name of post : Project Co-ordinator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification : A degree (Bachelor’s or Master’s) in education and / or science / linguistics. At least one year of teaching experience especially in lower classes. Excellent fluency in Garo and English (speaking, reading and writing). Good writing, reporting and creative thinking skills. Ability to produce art and craft. Research experience in education

Age Limit : Below 32 years as on last date of application

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with credentials to the Office of Member Secretary, SCSTE & Joint Secretary, Planning Investment Promotion & Sustainable Development Department , Govt. of Meghalaya or by email to stcouncil-megh@meghalaya.gov.in on or before 31st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





