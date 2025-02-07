Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in RGSA East Garo Hills Meghalaya.

Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) East Garo Hills Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of IT Manager on contractual basis. East Garo Hills District got upgradation from a sub-division to a full fledged district in 1976, after the erstwhile Garo Hills District got reorganization with a view to bring the administration closer to the people. In 2012 East Garo Hills District further undergo reorganization to form a new district, the North Garo Hills District, out of the erstwhile Resubelpara Civil Sub-Division. The District has South Garo Hills on the south, West Garo Hills on the west, West Khasi Hills on the East and North Garo Hills on the north. The new headquarter-complex is a neatly planned township. It became Williamnagar after Captain Williamson A. Sangma, the first Chief Minister of the State of Meghalaya. Williamnagar now has all the amenities of a modern town and is the largest growth centre in Garo Hills, next to Tura. There are 3 (three) Assembly Constituencies of the Meghalaya State Legislative Assembly within the East Garo Hills District of Meghalaya. The Assembly Constituencies are as follows: Williamnagar (ST) Assembly Constituency, Songsak (ST) Assembly Constituency, Rongjeng (ST) Assembly Constituency

Name of post : IT Manager

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.C.A/B.Sc. IT/B.Tech IT or any other equivalent qualification. Minimum 2 years of working experience in related fields

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

The applicants should submit their applications in standard form along with Xerox of their Bio Data & Testimonials, Educational Qualification, 1 (one) passport size photographs and address for communication.

They should send it to the MGNREGS Cell, DRDA, East Garo Hills, Williamnagar on or before 14th February, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here