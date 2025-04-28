Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in ANRF – funded sponsored research project entitled “Flexibility Trading from Local Energy Communities for Grid Balancing in the Presence of Data Driven-based Instruction Dispatch Framework.” The appointment is temporary, and the selected candidate can also apply for the regular Ph.D. program of NIT Meghalaya as per the institute’s norms.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Tech./M.E. in Electrical Engineering with specialization in Power & Energy Systems, Power Electronics & Drives, Renewable Energy, Smart Grid (or equivalent)

Age Limit : Preferably below 35 years as on the date of interview.

Fellowship : Rs. 37,000.00 /- (Rupees Thirty-Seven Thousand) Per Month (The fellowship is available for a maximum period of 3 years or until the end of the project)

How to apply :

Applicants may send soft copy of the duly filled-up application form must be sent through e–mail to [email protected] latest by 30 May, 2025.

The subject of the email should me “Application for JRF in the Department of EE”.

The following documents (soft copy) are to be submitted along with the Application Form:

Publications (If any) All Marksheets and Certificates (Class 10 Onwards). Age Proof. CV

Last date for application submission is 30th May, 2025.

The Shortlisted candidates must altogether bring with him/her the signed hard copy of the duly filled application form.

Original documents of age proof/certificates/mark-sheets, and also other testimonials must be presented at the time of the interview. A set of photocopies of all the testimonials is required to submit during the interview process.

The short-listed candidates for interview will be informed only through email. No TA/DA shall be paid to candidates for attending the interview and/or joining the position.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here