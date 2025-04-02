Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible female candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Fitness Coach / Gym Instructor for the girls’ hostel gym / ladies gymnasium. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India. Its vision is to be a Centre of Excellence vibrant with academic activities and bubbling with youthful creative energy, making significant contribution to the World of Knowledge and Technology and to the Development of the State, the Region and the Nation. Its mission is to impart quality education in the fields of Engineering, Science and Technology at Undergraduate as well as Postgraduate levels with special attention to encourage innovation and creativity in these fields in a clean and healthy environment and also to engage in creation of knowledge and development of technologies through effective research programs.

Name of post : Fitness Coach / Gym Instructor

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the saas bahu entrepreneur duo who have amazed and amused the Sharks

Qualification :

Passed 10+2 Examination. The candidate must have trainer certificate from reputed fitness centre for minimum 6 (six) months or Gym Instructor Certificate for 6 (six) months or experience with Physiotherapy for minimum 6 (six) months. Desirable: Participation in National / State / Inter University level competitions in related areas

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month and/or as per the institute norms. No other emoluments, medical reimbursement, allowances are applicable. No pensions / gratuity etc. is application.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit: The candidate shall not be above 40 years as on 27th February 2025

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th February 2025 from 2 PM onwards. The venue is in NIT Meghalaya, Permanent Campus, Saitsohpen, Sohra – 793108 [SAC Office, Administrative Block]

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here