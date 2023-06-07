Meghalaya Jobs : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Faculty purely on a temporary / contractual basis.

Name of post : Faculty

No. of posts : 1

Department : Humanities and Social Sciences (HS)

Qualification : Ph.D in Management (completed or thesis submitted)

Also Read : Assam Career : Top 6 IT courses studied popularly in UG and PG levels

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 65,000/- (Ph.D. completed) or Rs. 55,000/- (Ph.D. submitted) per month as per the institute rule.

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled application form in soft copy along with the scanned copies of original documents email id: hod.hss@nitm.ac.in

Also Read : 6 baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Nature

The subject of the email should be “Ad-hoc Faculty Post_candidate name_HS_2023.

The last date for the submission of the application form via email is 14th June, 2023 (5 p.m.).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here