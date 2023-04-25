Meghalaya Jobs : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Registrar, Students Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer, Technical Assistant, Dept. of Civil Engineering, Technician, Dept. of Computer Science & Engineering and Technician, Computer Centre.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB – 4 (Rs. 37,400 – 67,000/-) with Grade Pay of Rs.10,000/-

OR

Pay Level 14, with Basic pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- (as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit : 56 years

Educational Qualification: Masters’ degree with at least 55% Marks or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7 Point Scale from a recognized University/Institute.

Experience:

i. Holding analogous post.

ii. At least 15 years’ experience as Assistant Professor in the AGP of Rs. 7000/- and above or

with 8 years of service in the AGP of Rs. 8000/- and above including as Associate Professor along

with 3 years’ experience in educational administration, or

iii. Comparable experience in research establishment and / or other institutions of higher education, or

iv. 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or equivalent

post in the GP of Rs. 7600/- or above

Name of post : Students Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-3 ( Rs. 15,600 – 39,100/-) with Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/-.

OR

Pay Level-10, with Basic pay of Rs.56,100/-(as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit : 35 years

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Physical Education or Master’s Degree in Sports Science or equivalent degree with at least 60% marks or its equivalent Grade in the CGPA / UGC point scale with good academic record from a recognized University / Institute. Record of having represented the University / College at the inter-University/ Inter-Collegiate competitions or the State and/or national championships; Qualifying in the national level test conducted for the purpose by the UGC or any other agency approved by the UGC and passed the physical fitness test conducted in accordance with these regulations.

Name of post : Technical Assistant, Dept. of Civil Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB -2 ( Rs. 9,300 – 34,800/ -) with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/ –

OR

Pay Level 6, with Basic pay of Rs. 35,400/- (as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit : 30 years

Educational Qualification: First Class or equivalent Grade in B. E. / B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

OR

First Class Diploma in Civil Engineering with excellent academic record

Name of post : Technician, Dept. of Computer Science & Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB -1 ( Rs. 5,200 – 20,200/-) with Grade Pay of Rs. 2000/-

OR

Pay Level 3, with Basic pay of Rs. 21,700/- (as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit : 30 years

Educational Qualification: Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks.

Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a Government recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

Name of post : Technician, Computer Centre

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB -1 ( Rs. 5,200 – 20,200/-) with Grade Pay of Rs. 2000/-

OR

Pay Level 3, with Basic pay of Rs. 21,700/- (as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit : 30 years

Educational Qualification: Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks.

Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a Government recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

How to apply : Candidates must first submit applications through online mode only through the website https://www.nitm.ac.in/. Last Date for Submission of online application is 25th May 2023, 18.00 hrs.

Print out of the Online Application form along with payment receipt and all relevant documents must be sent by post and courier so as to reach the office of the Registrar, NIT Meghalaya, Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong 793003 on or before 5th June 2023 (05:30 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here