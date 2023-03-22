Meghalaya Jobs : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Worker under Department of Science and Technology (DST)-Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) project entitled “Gainful Utilization of Overburden Mining Waste Generated During Limestone Mining in Meghalaya Region as Flexible Pavement Material.”

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Minimum Qualification : Graduate in any discipline

Desirable Qualification : Graduate in Civil Engineering, with basic understanding of bituminous mixes, properties, their design methodology, strength, and durability evaluation parameters

Age Limit : 50 years (upper age limit)

How to apply : Candidates shall build a Single PDF file (filled-in application form along with supporting documents) and send it through E-mail to Principal Investigator Dr. Pradeep Kumar

Gautam, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Meghalaya via E-mail ID :

pradeepkrgautam@nitm.ac.in in on or before 04.04.2023, 23:59 HRS

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

