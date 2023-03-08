Meghalaya Jobs : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the project entitled “Development of support vector machines based software for cavitation level monitoring in a Francis turbine” in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :MTech/ME (or, BTech with valid GATE score) in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Design/Manufacturing/Fluid and thermal with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent in Master’s degree (or, 75% marks or an equivalent in Bachelor’s degree with valid GATE score).

Consolidated monthly compensation / Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- per month.

Age limit: Must not be over 28 years as on 16th April, 2023. Relaxation for SC/ST & PH as per GOI norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms along with self-attested scanned copies of the certificates to tanmoy.bose@nitm.ac.in as a single PDF file on or before April 16, 2023.

The subject of the email should contain “Application for the post of JRF in CPRI funded project”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here