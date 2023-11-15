Applications are invited for recruitment of various consultant positions or jobs in NESFAS Meghalaya.

North East Society for Agroecology Support (NESFAS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Consultant in Statistics. NESFAS emerged as an outcome of collaborative activities between the Indigenous Partnership for Agrobiodiversity and Food Sovereignty (TIP) and Slow Food International. NESFAS is a platform that connects people to the pleasure and importance of local foods and in the process links them to its journey from farm to the fork. It aims to connect people to the pleasure of tasty, healthy, local food that is inseparable from our responsibility towards the environment and the preservation of agrobiodiversity.

Name of post : Research Consultant-Statistics

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : PRS Oberoi : The business tycoon who transformed the Indian hospitality industry

Essential qualification: Master of Science in Statistics with minimum 2 years experience.

Areas of specialization: Environmental Statistics

Salary: Negotiable

Job Location : Shillong

Also Read : Mother India needs the values of Jawaharlal Nehru : Rahul Gandhi’s tribute to his great grandfather

How to apply : Candidates can mail their CVs to infonesfas@gmail.com on or before November 30, 2023, 5 PM.

The application should be addressed to: The Executive Director, NESFAS, Laitumkhrah Shillong,

Pin– 793003.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here