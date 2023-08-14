Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) Meghalaya.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Zonal Office-In charge on contract basis for its Zonal Office in Meghalaya.

Name of post : Zonal Office-In charge

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Masters degree in any field/ MBA would be preferred

ii) The candidates should have over 10 yrs of work experience. Preference shall be given to candidates who have worked in Govt./Semigovt./ PSU/ Autonomous body particularly in Agri-Horti

sector.

Emoluments : Up to Rs. 50,000/- p.m. (based on experience of the candidate)

Age : Maximum 40 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to mail their application form along with their testimonials to amhr@neramac.com or post to NERAMAC Ltd., No.9, Rajabari Path, Ganeshguri, Guwahati, Assam- 781005 on or before 04 September 2023 (Monday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

