Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Research Scientists and Project Nurses under contractual basis for six months

under the ICMR project “Implementation and scaling up of model to achieve universal coverage

with physician a certain cause of death at district level in India.”

Name of post : Project Research Scientist II (Non-medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Post graduate degree including the integrated PG degrees with 3 years post qualification relevant experience

OR

PhD

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 67000 + 10% HRA

Name of post : Project Nurse I

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Two-years Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) course. Preferably with good

communication skills

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 18000 + 10% HRA

Name of post : Project Nurse- III

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : B Sc Nursing (4 year Nursing course), Preferably with good communication

skills

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 28000 + 10% HRA

Job Roles :

Role & Responsibility of Project research scientist II: Coordinate the project and also

understand the process of verbal autopsy and other administrative process for death reporting in

the study area. Coding process for cause of death and training of staff on verbal autopsy etc.

Role & Responsibility of Project Nurse: To conduct verbal autopsy in different selected villages of Khasi & Jaintia Hills. Telephonic interview for verbal autopsy in few selected blocks. Staff will need to stay in the selected blocks of study area and travel will be on available public transports in the respective areas.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on 18th July 2025. Registration of candidates: 09.00 AM-10:00 AM followed by interview at 10:30 AM. Venue is in Department of Community Medicine (Fourth Floor), Medical College Building, Adjacent to RCC Building, Near Director’s Block, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to bring all the required documents (Original + self attested photocopy- one) and one recent passport size photograph. Candidates without the original certificates at the time of interview will not be considered.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here