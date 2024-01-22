Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya in 2024.
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Technical Support -III (1 post) and Project Technical Support-I (4 posts) under ICMR EXTRAMURAL PROJECT TITLE: “Assessment of unmet needs and access to assistive technologies among general population through digital rATAtool- A cross section survey in India” in 2024
Name of post : Project Technical Support -III
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential:
Three years graduate in relevant subjects (Social Work/ Nursing/Public Health/Human Development) + 3 years research experience OR Post Graduate degree in the above mentioned
subjects.
Desirable:
Basic knowledge of computers and previous research experience of field study. Fluency in Khasi,
English etc
Salary : Rs.33040/- per month
Upper age limit : 35 years
Also Read : 5 beautiful ways of celebrating the inauguration of Ram Mandir
Name of post : Project Technical Support-I
No. of posts : 4
Qualification :
Essential:
Three years graduate in relevant subjects (Social Work/ Nursing/Public Health/Human Development)
Desirable:
Basic knowledge of computers and previous research experience of field study. Fluency in Khasi,
English etc
Salary : Rs.21240/- per month
Upper age limit : 28 years
Selection Procedure :
A walk-in-interview will be held on the 24th January 2024 in the Department of Community Medicine, New Medical College Building (Director Block side) 4th Floor, Mawdiangdiang, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong. Registration of Candidates is from 9 AM to 10:30 AM
Also Read : 10 lesser known interesting facts about Sana Javed
How to apply :
Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here