Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya in 2024.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Technical Support -III (1 post) and Project Technical Support-I (4 posts) under ICMR EXTRAMURAL PROJECT TITLE: “Assessment of unmet needs and access to assistive technologies among general population through digital rATAtool- A cross section survey in India” in 2024

Name of post : Project Technical Support -III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

Three years graduate in relevant subjects (Social Work/ Nursing/Public Health/Human Development) + 3 years research experience OR Post Graduate degree in the above mentioned

subjects.

Desirable:

Basic knowledge of computers and previous research experience of field study. Fluency in Khasi,

English etc

Salary : Rs.33040/- per month

Upper age limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support-I

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Essential:

Three years graduate in relevant subjects (Social Work/ Nursing/Public Health/Human Development)

Desirable:

Basic knowledge of computers and previous research experience of field study. Fluency in Khasi,

English etc

Salary : Rs.21240/- per month

Upper age limit : 28 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on the 24th January 2024 in the Department of Community Medicine, New Medical College Building (Director Block side) 4th Floor, Mawdiangdiang, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong. Registration of Candidates is from 9 AM to 10:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here